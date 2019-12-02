WIT president backing ‘Women in Trucking Workforce Act’

Ellen Voie, president and CEO of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT), is working with Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KY) on legislation to create a “Women of Trucking Advisory Board” with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) is co-sponsoring the bill, WIT said.

The “Promoting Women in Trucking Workforce Act,” announced Nov. 14, would create an advisory board of “not fewer than seven members … to contribute balanced points of view and diverse ideas regarding the strategies and objectives … to create new opportunities for women in the trucking industry,” according to WIT.

The advisory board will be appointed by the FMCSA administrator, who will report to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Sen. Moran co-sponsored similar legislation to create a Women in Aviation workforce bill, which was passed in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018.

“As the trucking industry continues to face a driver shortage, we need to examine new ways to recruit and retain drivers that are delivering Kansas goods across the country,” Moran said. “Because women are substantially underrepresented in the trucking industry, Congress should explore every opportunity to encourage and support the pursuit of careers in trucking by women.”

Voie applauded Moran’s decision to help promote a more diverse transportation workforce.

“We are also pleased to make this a bipartisan effort, and when we approached Sen. Baldwin to co-lead in this bill because of our state affiliation, she was quick to agree,” Voie said.

The House bill will be initiated by Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), who went for a ride along with one of the WIT image team members to better understand the challenges female drivers face in the industry.

“Since WIT is based in Wisconsin, it is important for us to have our own congressman and senator supporting this opportunity, which supports our mission,” Voie said.

The Promoting Women in Trucking Workforce Act is available to view here.

Women In Trucking also invited Moran and Baldwin to meet with a female driver in the WIT image team in January.

“We will leverage the Wisconsin connection and provide a ride along to Sen. Baldwin in Madison in the coming weeks, as her schedule permits,” Voie said. “This bill exactly supports our mission to increase the ranks of women working in the trucking industry, to address obstacles, and to celebrate success.”

Visit womenintrucking.org for more information.