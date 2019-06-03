Menu
Cummins Engine
Cummins, Isuzu in power-source partnership agreement

Cummins Inc. and Isuzu Motors Limited have taken another step forward in their partnership by entering into the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership agreement.

The agreement, announced May 31, formalizes a business structure for the two companies to evaluate and carry out opportunities to jointly develop and bring new diesel and diesel-based powertrains to global markets.

Through this Powertrain Partnership, Isuzu and Cummins share the commitment to leverage both companies’ technical strengths to develop market-leading architectures for customers around the world, explained Cummins in a news release.

Cummins and Isuzu committed to form an alliance board and to assign a team of dedicated individuals from each company to continue the exploration of potential opportunities in product technology development, procurement and manufacturing.

“As Cummins celebrates 100 years of innovation, we continue to look for opportunities to build global relationships with companies that share our values and our focus on innovation,” said Tom Linebarger, chairman and CEO of Cummins Inc. “This partnership is a terrific opportunity for both companies to leverage our respective strengths and create new opportunities to grow and broaden the product portfolio we bring to customers.”

“Isuzu and Cummins recognize the advanced diesel engine is, and will continue to be, an important power choice for global customers in commercial vehicle and industrial applications,” said Masanori Katayama, president and representative director of Isuzu Motors Limited. “This is especially true in developed countries where power sources are used for high-intensity operations, as well as in emerging countries where social infrastructure conditions are severe.”

Both companies continue to advance the diesel engine in terms of power, quality, emissions and fuel efficiency and expect diesel to remain a primary power solution in many markets.

TAGS: News Equipment
