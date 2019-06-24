Navistar to invest $125 million in Huntsville AL facility

Commercial truck manufacturer Navistar says it plans to make capital investments of approximately $125 million in new and expanded manufacturing facilities in Alabama, leading to an additional 145 jobs at its Huntsville facility.

The company, which already manufactures International brand diesel engines at the Huntsville AL plant, said it will make the investments over the next three years as it seeks to develop next-generation, big-bore powertrains with global partner TRATON.

“Over the last two decades, the state of Alabama has been a wonderful partner for Navistar as we have developed and produced big-bore engines and other products in the state,” said Persio Lisboa, Navistar’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Today, we are excited to have the opportunity to expand our presence in Alabama, while adding to our array of next-generation products.”

The principal engine currently built at Navistar’s Huntsville plant is the International A26, a 12.4-liter big-bore engine that is offered in Class 8 on-highway trucks such as the International LT Series and RH Series, as well as in vocational trucks such as the International HV Series and HX Series.

“Navistar has been a longstanding corporate partner in our community and we are glad to see the company continues to see Huntsville as a strategic part of their growth strategy,” said Tommy Battle, Mayor of Huntsville. “We welcome the new production component to Navistar’s manufacturing operations and look forward to a successful future.”