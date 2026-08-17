Americold enables cold chain fulfillment to support direct-to-consumer growth

Americold is using its integrated cold chain fulfillment capabilities to support food producers and brands growing their direct-to-consumer businesses.

Americold’s fulfillment capabilities support order-level preparation, packaging, and shipment while maintaining temperature integrity for consumer deliveries. The company’s work with Good Ranchers has supported the direct-to-consumer protein provider as customer demand and order volumes have grown.

Americold’s ecommerce platform has shipped more than one million direct-to-consumer packages over the past year, with double-digit growth. Its capabilities across five U.S. sites can reach approximately 99.5% of the U.S. population within two days or less. Americold also uses its SmarTrakr platform to provide real-time inventory visibility, fulfillment intelligence, and shipment tracking for direct-to-consumer operations.

“Our customers are looking to reach consumers more directly, but doing that at scale in the cold chain requires a different level of execution,” said Rob Chambers, CEO of Americold. “We are extending our role in the supply chain to support that growth, bringing the same reliability and operating discipline our customers expect across more complex, consumer-facing models.”