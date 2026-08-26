Carrier Transicold launches all-electric Vector 8200 for on-site cold storage

Carrier Transicold recently launched the all-electric Vector 8200 transport refrigeration unit (TRU) to help fresh and frozen food fleets add supplemental, multi-temperature cold storage capacity during seasonal peaks, facility upgrades, or unexpected demand spikes.

The engineless Vector 8200 uses electricity from the grid or other external power sources, eliminating fuel consumption, noise, and direct emissions. Its TRU-Demand E-Drive energy management system monitors power draw, adjusts to changes in a facility’s electrical supply, maintains voltage during brownouts, and helps prevent grid strain when multiple units restart after power outages.

The Vector 8200 is Carrier Transicold’s first engineless TRU with multi-temperature capability. Four remote evaporator options allow the unit to cool trailers configured with one, two, or three compartments.

The Vector 8200 provides up to 58,000 BTU/hr. at 35 degrees Fahrenheit, 33,500 BTU/hr. at 0 degrees Fahrenheit, and 22,000 BTU/hr. at -20 degrees Fahrenheit. The unit also provides electric heating and defrost while connected to shore power.

Advanced APX controls use IntelliSet technology with ProductShield for temperature control, while a DataLink data recorder logs temperature history for quality assurance and compliance recordkeeping. Lynx Fleet telematics integration provides fleet intelligence, monitoring, and two-way control capabilities.

“Customers need reliable temperature control whether they’re holding product at 35°F or -20°F, and they need it without TRU engine noise or direct emissions at their facility,” said Greg Turner, associate director of trailer product management for Carrier Transicold. “The Vector 8200 gives them an intelligent all-electric solution for single- or multi-temperature on-site cold storage that doesn’t use diesel fuel and actively manages power demand.”

What this means for the trucking industry

The Vector 8200 gives refrigerated fleets another way to add temporary cold-storage capacity without operating a diesel-powered TRU engine at a stationary location. Its one-, two-, and three-compartment configurations also give fleets flexibility to support different temperature requirements on a single trailer.

For fleet executives, the unit’s external electric power, power-demand management, temperature recording, and telematics capabilities could help integrate supplemental cold storage into existing operations while reducing fuel use and direct emissions at the facility.