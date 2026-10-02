Lineage, BSF renew seafood distribution partnership

Lineage and seafood distributor BSF recently extended their long-running partnership through June 30, 2028.

Under the renewed agreement, Lineage will continue to manage warehousing and distribution operations for BSF, which stores more than 800 cooked and raw seafood SKUs across two dedicated temperature-controlled facilities built specifically to serve the seafood company’s needs, Lineage reported. BSF, which rebranded from Beaver Street Fisheries earlier this year, ships to major food retailers and food service companies nationwide.

“Lineage is a company we consider family—not just a vendor,” BSF CEO Mark Frisch said in a news release. “Lineage has grown with us for 25 years, building facilities around our business and standing with us through every challenge, including helping us recover a load of stolen crab earlier this year.

“As we rebrand and expand the company, we needed a partner we could trust to grow with us, and that’s exactly what we have in Lineage.”

BSF’s operations are known for their complexity; last-minute order requests; and multi-stop, consolidated loads. According to Lineage, the company has delivered “strong service metrics,” including: 100% advance shipping notice (ASN) compliance at both facilities, a 99.99% order fill rate, minimal claims, and on-time delivery scores of 95% or above for retail and foodservice shipments.

Average turn times run about 35 minutes overall, with the most complex multi-stop trucks—those carrying 30 to 40 pallets and 15 to 50 individual items—averaging closer to 50 minutes.

“BSF is one of the clearest examples of what our partnership model is built to do,” Lineage CCO Tim Smith said. “They process and distribute frozen seafood out of their Jacksonville facility and rely on us to help them meet multi-week inventory requirements by retailers and foodservice operators across a national footprint covering all 48 contiguous states. Extending this agreement through 2028 reflects the trust BSF has placed in Lineage, and we don’t take that lightly.”