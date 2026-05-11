Nivalis Energy Europe unveils electrified refrigeration platform to reduce diesel dependency in cold chain transport

Nivalis Energy Europe recently launched its next-generation electrified refrigeration platform, designed to help logistics operators electrify refrigerated trailer cooling systems. The company, which develops electrified refrigerated transport solutions, said the platform is designed to lower operating costs, reduce charging dependency, and improve long-haul viability for cold-chain logistics.

The platform integrates battery storage, rooftop solar photovoltaics, and regenerative e-axle technology within a single energy management system. It also incorporates new integration and operational intelligence aimed at improving energy optimization and system performance across refrigerated transport operations.

Nivalis Energy Europe will debut the platform at Transpotec-Logitec 2026 and expects it to enter commercial operation immediately following the exhibition. The company said the solution was developed following two years of operational deployment experience across Europe, including early commercial projects with its first Powered Trailer.

In addition, the platform builds on expanded capabilities following Nivalis Energy Systems’ acquisition of SolarEdge e-Mobility, strengthening engineering, manufacturing, and electrification capacity across Europe and North America.

“The next-generation platform builds on the success of our previous solution, with significant advances in integration and operational intelligence—designed to further improve the commercial viability of electrified refrigerated transport,” Pavel Gilman, VP of sales and marketing at Nivalis Energy Europe, stated. “Not only does it remove one of the last major barriers to eliminating diesel-powered refrigeration from transport fleets, but our customers have also demonstrated how the platform can lower OPEX while becoming an important commercial differentiator and business driver for their operations, too.”