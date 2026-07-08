IFDA honors 108 drivers in 2026 Truck Driver Hall of Fame

The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) recently recognized the 2026 class of its Truck Driver Hall of Fame, honoring 108 drivers for exceptional records of safety, service, and dedication. The association, which represents the foodservice distribution industry, will recognize the record class during its annual Solutions Conference, September 13-15 in San Antonio, Texas.

The 2026 class is the largest in the program's history and recognizes drivers who have met qualifications for long-term service and safe driving performance. This year's inductees join the Hall of Fame for demonstrating commitment to professionalism and safety throughout their careers.

Hall of Fame qualification requirements:

At least 25 years of continuous service with an IFDA member company.

Twenty-five years without a chargeable accident.

No moving violations during the past five years.

“This year’s Hall of Fame inductees represent the very best of our industry,” said Mark Allen, president and CEO of IFDA. “Foodservice distribution depends on dedicated drivers who deliver to America’s restaurants and foodservice operators every day, often under challenging conditions. We are proud to recognize these remarkable professionals, whose careers set the standard for excellence and inspire the next generation of drivers.”

You can view the full list of inductees here.