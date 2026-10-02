Stevens Transport driver makes 2026 Transition Trucking finalists
Key Highlights
- Gary W. Williams, a retired Army Command Sgt. Maj., is a finalist in the 11th annual Transition Trucking award.
- The award celebrates military veterans transitioning into successful careers in commercial trucking.
- Finalists include veterans from the Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and Navy, all demonstrating leadership and discipline.
- Public voting runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11, with the winner announced at the Veteran Ready Summit at West Point.
Gary W. Williams, a driver for Dallas-based refrigerated carrier Stevens Transport, is one of five finalists for the 11th annual “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” award.
Co-sponsored by Kenworth, Fastport, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes program, the national award honors military veterans who have successfully transitioned into commercial motor vehicle driving careers.
Williams, a U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. (E-9) who retired as a Chief Medical NCO after 31 years of military service, graduated from Southern Careers Institute in January 2026 before joining Stevens. Operating for one of the nation’s top temperature-controlled fleets, Williams has built an outstanding safety record while bringing three decades of military leadership, discipline, and mentorship to his driving career.
“This is the most senior group of drivers we have ever put in front of the selection committee, and more of them came to us through registered apprenticeships than in any year prior,” Brad Bentley, Fastport president, said in a news release. “Our five finalists are still serving their country—just with a different set of keys.”
The highly qualified class included six semi-finalists who served at the E-7 level or above, organizers reported. Joining Williams as one of five finalists are:
- Mohammad Arzola (U.S. Marine Corps, E-9), Patriot Group International
- Monica Brooks-Buck (U.S. Army, E-7), Werner Enterprises
- Daniel Doss (U.S. Air Force, E-5), Melton Truck Lines
- Brandon Ward (U.S. Navy, E-8), Werner Enterprises
The runner-up will receive a $10,000 prize, and the remaining three finalists will each receive $5,000, along with prize packs from OOIDA, Truck Parking Club, and Road Dog Care Co.
Public voting for the 2026 award takes place from Nov. 1 through Veterans Day, Nov. 11, serving as a key component in the Selection Committee’s final evaluation. The grand prize winner will be announced Dec. 15 at the Veteran Ready Summit held at the United States Military Academy at West Point.
“These five finalists carry the leadership and judgment that define a military career into the driver’s seat, and they have done it in their first year on the road,” said Sarah Abernethy, Kenworth’s director of marketing communications. “Celebrating the accomplishments of this elite group is a special honor each year, and we look forward to awarding the keys to the grand prize Kenworth T680 truck to this year’s winner at West Point.”