Stevens Transport driver makes 2026 Transition Trucking finalists

Gary W. Williams, a driver for Dallas-based refrigerated carrier Stevens Transport, is one of five finalists for the 11th annual “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” award.

Co-sponsored by Kenworth, Fastport, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes program, the national award honors military veterans who have successfully transitioned into commercial motor vehicle driving careers.

Williams, a U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. (E-9) who retired as a Chief Medical NCO after 31 years of military service, graduated from Southern Careers Institute in January 2026 before joining Stevens. Operating for one of the nation’s top temperature-controlled fleets, Williams has built an outstanding safety record while bringing three decades of military leadership, discipline, and mentorship to his driving career.

“This is the most senior group of drivers we have ever put in front of the selection committee, and more of them came to us through registered apprenticeships than in any year prior,” Brad Bentley, Fastport president, said in a news release. “Our five finalists are still serving their country—just with a different set of keys.”

The highly qualified class included six semi-finalists who served at the E-7 level or above, organizers reported. Joining Williams as one of five finalists are: