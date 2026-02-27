Optronics unveils Co27 DC-DC battery charger to reduce trailer battery failures

Optronics International recently introduced the Co27 DC-DC Battery Charger, a patent-pending system designed to prevent chronic battery failure in commercial trailers. The company, which produces vehicle harnesses, electronic control systems, and LED lighting for the transportation industry, will showcase the Co27 at NTEA Work Truck Week 2026, March 10–13, at the Indiana Convention Center.

Trailer batteries on refrigerated units and other electrically powered systems often fail prematurely due to voltage drops in standard 7-pin connections. The Co27 activates when it detects 13.2 volts or higher from the towing vehicle’s alternator, delivering a three-stage charging cycle for lead-acid batteries and a two-stage optimized cycle for lithium-iron-phosphate batteries. It also adjusts the current when high-circuit resistance is detected and draws zero standby current when the vehicle is parked.

The Co27 is designed to work with Optronics’ Dump Trailer Wiring Harness Kit to optimize charging and reduce voltage loss, supporting fleets that rely on refrigerated and electrically equipped trailers. Proven in harsh Australian conditions, the charger has demonstrated reduced battery maintenance costs and lower downtime for trailers operating in extreme environments.

“The cost of not having this product is significantly higher than the cost of having it,” Mathew Jenkins, president and CEO of Optronics International, stated. “One bad experience, a failed dump cycle, a stalled liftgate, or a battery replacement that pulls an operator off the road can easily exceed $1,000 when you factor in the battery, the service call, and lost productivity. The Co27 is equivalent to the cost of just one battery.”