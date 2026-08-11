AAH Pharmaceuticals adds Carrier Transicold units to strengthen cold chain

AAH Pharmaceuticals recently added 38 temperature-controlled trailers and 23 rigid trucks equipped with Carrier Transicold systems to replace older fleet equipment and support pharmaceutical cold chain operations.

The company, which distributes pharmaceutical and health care products to pharmacies, hospitals, and dispensing doctors in the U.K., will use the new equipment to transport temperature-sensitive medicines across its network.

The investment includes 17 bespoke double-deck, triple-compartment trailers equipped with Carrier Transicold Vector HE 19 multi-temperature systems. Developed in collaboration with Carrier Transicold, Gray & Adams, and Dawsongroup Truck & Trailer, the 13.6-meter (~44 ft.) trailers provide temperature control across multiple compartments.

The trailers feature an airflow system designed to manage two upper and lower deck compartments operating at 18 degrees Celsius (~64 degrees Fahrenheit), along with a third upper rear section maintained at 5° C (41° F). Standalone chillers built into the swan neck of the trailer provide additional cooling capacity and load flexibility.

AAH Pharmaceuticals also added 21 dual-compartment 13.6-meter (~44 ft.) trailers equipped with Vector HE 19 MT units and 23 18-ton DAF XB rigid trucks fitted with insulated multi-compartment bodies and Carrier Transicold Supra HE 11 MT systems.

“Carrier Transicold is an indispensable partner for our business—its systems ensure our temperature-controlled fleet always meets the sector’s critical cold chain requirements,” Barry Key, national fleet and transport manager with AAH Pharmaceuticals, said. “When it comes to the triple-compartment double-decks, we know we can rely on the Vector HE 19 MT to deliver consistent, accurate temperature control, which helps to reinforce our ability to safeguard pharmaceutical products under demanding operating conditions.”

What this means for the trucking industry

AAH Pharmaceuticals’ fleet investment highlights the growing need for specialized temperature-controlled equipment in pharmaceutical transportation. For fleet executives managing sensitive freight, multi-temperature trailers and refrigeration systems that support compliance, visibility, and operational efficiency can help reduce risk while maintaining product integrity. The combination of improved refrigeration performance and service support also shows how fleets are balancing regulatory demands with efforts to manage operating costs.