Skip navigation
Menu
HOS File photo
FMCSA is holding its next public listening session on Sept. 17.
Resource Center>Regulations

As comments on HOS rule pour in, FMCSA to hold listening session

More than 1,100 comments have already been filed in response to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s proposed hours-of-service rule changes.

The current deadline for filing comments is Oct. 7. Two days before that deadline, FMCSA Administrator Raymond Martinez is scheduled to speak at the annual conference of American Trucking Associations.

Related: Waiting on HOS changes? It may still be a while

ATA has already asked FMCSA for an additional 30 days in order to collect feedback from members, while the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance has asked for a 45-day extension. The Teamsters union also has asked for the comment deadline to be pushed to Nov. 21 to more “effectively develop responses to FMCSA's requests for comments.”

The agency has proposed numerous changes to the HOS rule, including extending the short-haul exemption, modifying the sleeper-berth exception and allowing for one off-duty break that would pause the driving window.

Related: 5 key changes to HOS rule proposed by FMCSA

A public listening session concerning the HOS rule changes is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 1 pm Eastern Standard Time at the U.S. Department of Transportation's headquarters in Washington, DC.

TAGS: Government News Safety Driver Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CVSA 2019 brake-safety-week-results-homepage-slider.jpg
Are you ready for CVSA Brake Safety Week?
Sep 13, 2019
lambson lane.jpg
New Delaware camera law singles out trucks
Sep 13, 2019
CVSA-Roadcheck_cropped.jpg
Proper inspections can help us do better in safety blitzes
Sep 12, 2019
Drug test
FMCSA seeks to extend drug, alcohol clearinghouse deadline for states
Sep 09, 2019