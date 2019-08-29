Skip navigation
FMCSA gets two requests to extend hours-of-service comment period

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance and American Trucking Associations have asked the federal government to extend the public comment period on the hours-of-service rule changes proposed in August

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is accepting comments on the changes until Oct. 7. CVSA has asked for a 45-day extension, while ATA requested an additional 30 days in order to collect feedback from members.

Related: Waiting on HOS changes? It may still be a while

“Forty-five days is not adequate time to prepare and approve comments on such a complicated and important issue,” said Collin Mooney, executive director of CVSA. “In order to provide comments that will contribute to a comprehensive, well-informed, science- and data-based [rule making], it is imperative that stakeholders be given additional time to develop their comments.”

FMCSA’s proposal includes letting truckers pause the 14-hour, on-duty clock for up to three hours and extending the split sleeper berth options. It also would provide more flexible limits around the 30-minute break requirement and allowing drivers to extend their 14-hour on-duty window due if the face adverse conditions

