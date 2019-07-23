Menu
CVTA and FMCSA CVTA
CVTA and FMCSA officials recently convened to discuss safety issues.
Resource Center>Regulations

CVTA backs entry-level driver training rule implementation

The Commercial Vehicle Training Association (CVTA) recently said it supports the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's (FMCSA) Entry-Level Driver Training regulation but finds the decision to delay individual certification "particularly problematic."

"We applaud the FMCSA for moving forward with the Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) regulation despite IT system implementation complications,” CVTA says. “By requiring drivers to demonstrate driving and knowledge proficiency, we believe this is a major step in advancing highway safety by ensuring training providers properly educate the next generation of commercial vehicle drivers.”

Unfortunately, the decision to delay the individual certification is problematic for enforcement and safety reasons. CVTA urges the FMCSA to consider establishing a database to accept individual certifications.

“We believe a temporary database should be established to allow an individual to print out a receipt that acknowledges their training while the FMCSA addresses its larger IT implementation issues,” CVTA says. “This solution would further align the regulation to the law passed by Congress in 2012. 

“We stand ready to work with the FMCSA, lawmakers and other appropriate government and industry partners to ensure that ELDT lives up to its potential of enhancing commercial driver training.”

CVTA

TAGS: News Driver Management Fleet Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
GI trucks on highway.jpg
Limiting vehicle speed
Jul 23, 2019
Semi truck
FMCSA looking to streamline CDL testing for truck drivers
Jul 16, 2019
ELD
Possible HOS changes are no worry to ELD providers
Jul 13, 2019
v5 ELD options.jpg
Sponsored Content
ELD options: How to pick the best ELD provider
Jul 12, 2019