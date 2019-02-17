Federal spending bill, FMCSA action extend ELD exemptions

The federal spending bill signed into law by President Trump on Feb. 15 contained a measure that allows commercial drivers hauling livestock and insects to avoid using electronic logging devices (ELDs) through Sept. 30.

These drivers were already exempt from complying with the ELD mandate in order to ensure the animals they are hauling have access to food, water, and proper temperatures through greater hours-of-service flexibility.

Related: High ELD compliance could assist with HOS changes, FMCSA says

Currently, the Department of Transportation is considering additional action regarding livestock haulers’ use of ELDs.

Separately, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced it has granted an exemption from the ELD mandate requested by the American Pyrotechnics Association (APA).

The group requested the exemption for APA member companies during the Independence Day season. The agency said in a Federal Register notice these companies will continue to use paper records of in lieu of an ELD from June 28 through July 8 this year and in 2020.

“FMCSA has determined that the terms and conditions of the exemption ensure a level of safety equivalent to, or greater than, the level of safety achieved without the exemptions,” the agency said the its notice.

The agency added all of the carriers involved "satisfactory" safety ratings based on compliance reviews, and are not subject to any ‘‘imminent hazard’’ or other out-of-service orders.

APA was granted a similar exemption for the Independence Day holiday last year.