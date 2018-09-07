ATRI launches online driver survey on detention impacts

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) released an online data collection initiative to solicit commercial driver perspectives on how they are affected by customer detention. The driver feedback will be utilized to better understand how excessive delays at shipper/receiver facilities impacts driver productivity, safety and hours-of-service compliance.

This survey is part of an ongoing study by ATRI on the impacts of detention on overall industry productivity and safety. Data collected in this latest driver survey will be compared to driver surveys collected in 2014 to evaluate how detention impacts may have changed since the ELD mandate went into effect earlier this year.

ATRI launched this latest data collection at the 2018 Great American Trucking Show (GATS), collecting several hundred driver surveys. The online version of the same survey conducted at GATS will allow larger numbers of professional drivers to weigh in with their experiences with customer detention.