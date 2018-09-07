Menu
Truck driver on highway Photo: Aaron Marsh/Fleet Owner
Safety>Research

ATRI launches online driver survey on detention impacts

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) released an online data collection initiative to solicit commercial driver perspectives on how they are affected by customer detention.  The driver feedback will be utilized to better understand how excessive delays at shipper/receiver facilities impacts driver productivity, safety and hours-of-service compliance. 

This survey is part of an ongoing study by ATRI on the impacts of detention on overall industry productivity and safety.  Data collected in this latest driver survey will be compared to driver surveys collected in 2014 to evaluate how detention impacts may have changed since the ELD mandate went into effect earlier this year. 

ATRI launched this latest data collection at the 2018 Great American Trucking Show (GATS), collecting several hundred driver surveys.  The online version of the same survey conducted at GATS will allow larger numbers of professional drivers to weigh in with their experiences with customer detention.

TAGS: News Driver Management Fleet Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
cpx
Tapping into 3PL services
Aug 24, 2018
081718-Penske_metro_delivery_1.jpg
Making it through the metropolitan delivery maze
Aug 20, 2018
NACFE Solar panel CROPPED.jpg
Solar panels: What’s their place in trucking?
Jun 29, 2018
-grease-cenex
Sponsored Content
Grease: The new frontier in fleet technology
Jun 12, 2018