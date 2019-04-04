From the youngest age, to the end of their careers, people are coached – babies learning to walk, school children mastering a new skill or professional athletes looking to better their game. Coaching is a way of life. Yet, at some point in time, many people feel that they don’t need to improve – or think of coaching as a disciplinary measure.

Nothing can be further from the truth. Particularly when someone has been doing the same job for many years and gets stuck in a routine. It’s easy to simply go through the motions and not realize that bad habits have begun to creep in. But, how do you introduce coaching into your work environment, how do you maintain coaching as part of your culture and how do you measure the results of your efforts?

Learn more about how you can make the most of your team via coaching with this whitepaper from SMARTDRIVE.