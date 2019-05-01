ACT Expo notebook: A slew of electric, natural gas offerings

CityFreighter premiered its full electric medium-duty CF1 truck aimed at last-mile delivery.

It has a driving range of about 100 miles, and offers a low-floor cargo area, keyless operation and a modular cargo box. CityFreighter said it has received a purchase agreement of 100-500 trucks from XPO Sales.

Related: Electric truck advantages go beyond zero emissions

“We are very pleased to watch the enormous progress of the CityFreighter team within a very short time-frame, and we are very impressed with the prototype they unveiled to the world at the ACT Expo,” said Remo Weber, CEO at XPO Sales.

The CF1 was one of a number of new products and announcements made during the recent Advanced Clean Transporation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, CA.

Related: Daimler's Nielsen says batteries only path for electric trucks

Xos to retrofit armored trucks

Xos, the new name for electric truck startup Thor Trucks, will retrofit two Loomis Armored cash-hauling trucks.

Xos will deliver the Class 6 electric vehicles as part of a pilot program. Loomis will evaluate the vehicles for 90 days before deciding whether to more order trucks, which would primarily be used in California, the companies said.

The Xos-built SV01 truck qualifies for a $90,000 incentive under an existing California program.

XL displays new hybrid

XL displayed the new plug-in hybrid electric Ford Super Duty F-250 and F-150 pickups trucks.

The XLP F-250 truck is expected to provide up to a 50% improvement in miles per gallon over conventional factory units, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 33%.

Aperia wins environmental award

Aperia Technologies received a 2019 Business Environmental Innovation Award from Acterra. Aperia was honored in the Environmental Innovation category for its Halo Tire Inflator.

“We are honored to receive this significant award from a highly respected environmental advocacy organization, and we take great pride in creating and providing tire management solutions to truck fleets that have a proven, positive impact on the environment,” said Judith Monte, vice president of marketing & customer success.

BYD rolls out new electric yard tractor

BYD debuted its next generation 8Y battery electric yard tractor. BYD, which stands for “Build Your Dreams,” said the second generation tractor offers greater reliability and driver comfort.

The company said it was delivering 14 of these 8Y yard tractors to two BNSF Railway intermodal facilities in Southern California. It is part of a demonstration project funding in part by a $9.1 million grant from the California Air Resources Board.

Trillium introduces 'PowerUp'

Trillium introduced “PowerUp,” a tool designed to offer fleets with electric vehicle predictable and cost-effective electricity pricing. PowerUp uses a mix of power supply technology and on-site generation using renewable natural gas.

"Our newest refueling solution puts fleets in control of their power supply and gives them the option to choose which sources of power to draw from, adding certainty to electric costs,” said Bill Zobel, general manager of business development and marketing for Trillium.

Quantum gets new customer for virtual pipeline trailer

Quantum Fuel Systems announced that Quanitative BioSciences Inc. is purchasing the company’s newest virtual pipeline trailers.

QBI has partnered with Fiscalini Cheese Co. in Modesto, CA., to develop a biofuels production facility that will purify and compress the biomethane from anaerobic digesters into vehicle fuel.

The goal is to make 450 diesel gallon equivalent (DGE) of compressed natural gas (CNG) per day, enough to fuel up to 20 trucks. Quantum’s 10-foot modular container has a gaseous capacity of approximately 83,635 standard cubic feet (SCF) and weighs less than 12,500 pounds fully loaded.

Motiv gets order from Bimbo

Motiv Power Systems announced a five-vehicle purchase order from Bimbo Bakeries USA. The vehicles will feature Motiv’s all-electric EPIC 6 chassis with step van bodies built by Utilimaster Corp.

Bimbo Bakeries USA will be deploying these vehicles for fuel-efficient product delivery in Ceres, CA.

TruStar completes 250th CNG station

TruStar Energy announced it has completed construction of its 250th CNG fueling station, a UPS Inc. station in Plainfield, IN.

TruStar Energy also said it is embarking on several growth initiatives to increase the available supply renewable natural gas.