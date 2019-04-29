Menu
amply Photo: Amply
Amply announces the new platform at its booth during ACT Expo.
Running Green

Amply releases platform to optimize electric charging

Amply Power has released what it is calling a charging optimization platform designed to give fleet a comprehensive view of electric charging activities. 

Speaking at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, CA., CEO Vic Shao noted that unlike diesel prices, electricity prices could go “up or down 300%” in a given day.

Related: Daimler's Nielsen says batteries only path for electric trucks

“Fleet customers not used to that," he added.

Known as “Amplify,” the platform is an automated, cloud-based software that tracks electricity rates, vehicle status, fleet size and other critical data. 

The company said Amplify uses real-time functionality to ensure energy pricing and scheduling transparency to maximize efficiency. It also provides predictive features to estimate the impact of future energy pricing or schedule changes.

"Piloting fleet electrification with a few vehicles is one thing, but for the industry to make a concerted switch to electric, they require a reliable, up-to-date window into their electricity costs and charging operations,” said Simon Lonsdale, head of sales and strategy for Amply Power. 

TAGS: News Technology
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Lion
Lion announces first two fleets to receive Class 8 electric urban truck
Apr 29, 2019
Allison
Allison joins the electric push with acquisitions, launch of AXE series
Apr 29, 2019
Hacor
Hacor buys propane-powered delivery trucks from Roush
Apr 29, 2019
kalmar.jpg
Meritor readies improved e-axle, wins contract with California ports
Apr 25, 2019