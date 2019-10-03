Anheuser-Busch, BYD join for largest Class 8 electric truck deployment

Anheuser-Busch announced plans to deploy 21 battery electric trucks built by BYD in southern California as part of a state project.

The companies said the “Zero Emission Beverage Handling and Distribution at Scale” project represents the largest Class 8 electric truck deployment in North America.

Related: Anheuser-Busch recognized as Green Fleet of the Year

Anheuser-Busch, which ranks No. 455 on the 2019 Fleet Owner 500 listing of the largest private fleets, will use BYD’s second generation 8TT trucks at distribution facilities in Sylmar, Riverside, Pomona and Carson.

“At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to leading our industry towards a more sustainable future by reducing our carbon emissions across our value chain by 25% by 2025,” said Angie Slaughter, vice president of sustainability procurement at Anheuser-Busch. “The transport industry is one that is prime for innovative solutions and we are excited to continue driving progress towards a zero-emission fleet through this partnership.”

Related: Seattle gets first all-electric refuse truck from BYD

ENGIE Services U.S. will design the charging infrastructure and install a 958.5 kW solar array at the Carson site, which will generate zero-emissions power to offset the use of conventional energy in the charging process.

The project is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that leverages cap-and-trade funds to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Anheuser-Busch and BYD said the demonstration is expected to officially begin later this year and wrap up in early 2021.

BYD Best Transportation is using a BYD electric truck in New Jersey.

“With this exciting project, Anheuser-Busch is providing a real-world demonstration of the future for moving goods and products throughout California,” said Richard Corey, executive officer at the California Air Resources Board.

BYD also recently announced that Hudson County Motors has become an authorized dealer for its electric trucks in the northern New Jersey area.

Hudson County Motors serves truckers operating near the Port Newark and Port Elizabeth marine terminals. It will offer BYD’s full line of electric trucks, as well as service, parts and technical support.

“By working together, we can help provide clean air to the people living in New Jersey communities where heavy trucks go to work every day,” said John Gerra, BYD’s director of business development.

Hudson County Motors recently opened a new facility that triples the number of service bays. It also features state-of-the-art diagnostic technology.

At the Port of New York and New Jersey, Best Transportation has started using a zero-emission drayage truck to transport a 14,000-pound container from Elizabeth to a Costco location 34 miles away in Monroe. Best Transportation is also testing the use of a zero-emission battery electric terminal tractor at a container yard facility.

Overall, BYD now has about 8,000 electric trucks in service. Last month, it also rolled out the latest versions of its electric transit bus and motor coach.

However, there are growing concerns the company could be forced to scale back its workforce in California if Congress moves forward with a proposal to ban the use of federal dollars to buy buses or rail cars made by companies owned or subsidized by the Chinese government. BYD current employs about 800 works at a plant in Lancaster, CA.

The company is also facing headwinds in China after that country trimmed its subsidies for some electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. Despite being the nation’s largest electrified vehicle maker, deliveries have fallen since the cuts were implemented.