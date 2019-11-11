Skip navigation
BYD, AMPLY partner to expand EV charging services

This partnership formalizes the relationship as both companies begin to deploy several electric bus customer projects, with the earliest expected to launch this year.

EV manufacturer BYD (Build Your Dreams) has announced a preferred partnership with charging infrastructure provider AMPLY Power that will allow fleet operators such as transit agencies, shuttle bus operators, universities, school districts, and municipalities to more rapidly migrate to electric vehicles through joint products and services encompassing vehicles and infrastructure.

In a 2018 survey by Greenbiz, fleet operators cited high cost and complex infrastructure as main deterrents in expanding their electric truck and bus pilots to full deployment. The two companies aim to answer these challenges by providing bundled, affordable solutions and charging infrastructure that guarantees uptime.

“Together, BYD and AMPLY Power offer a great benefit to our customers,” BYD President Stella Li said. “This partnership leads to a total and affordable solution that will help municipalities, universities and businesses achieve their climate goals.”

AMPLY provides comprehensive end-to-end services for fleet operators, including operational upgrades and utility interconnections, optimal charging strategy based on drive cycle and duty cycle, debt financing or grant funding for reducing capital expenditures, and implementing resiliency plans where needed. The company assumes the full financial responsibility of utility account and provides the fleet with flat usage rates. AMPLY also performs onsite operations and maintenance services and invests in technology upgrades as the needs of the fleet evolve.

“If we want to accelerate electric vehicle fleet adoption, we must make it as simple as possible for commercial fleet operators,” said Vic Shao, CEO of AMPLY Power. “By establishing a relationship with BYD, we now open the door to vehicle and management options for operators, making the switch to electric even easier.” 

BYD produces transit buses and motor coaches at its manufacturing plant in Lancaster, CA.  

