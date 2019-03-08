Menu
Hyliion File photo
Dana has become Hyliion’s source for traditional driveline components, as well as fully integrated e-Axles.
Running Green

Dana takes stake in Hyliion in another boost for electrification

Dana Inc. said it has taken an equity position as a lead investor as part of a strategic partnership with Hyliion Inc

Founded in 2015, Hyliion develops electric-hybrid architectures for Class 8 vehicles that can be installed on new trucks or retrofitted on existing models. 

Related: Hyliion acquires Gentherm’s battery division as it expands hybrid-electric technology

The Hyliion 6X4HE system features machine learning algorithms and battery technology to optimize fuel savings and vehicle performance for reduced emissions.

Under the agreement, Dana has becomes Hyliion’s source for traditional driveline components, as well as fully integrated e-Axles – which include motors, inverters, controls, gearboxes, and thermal-management technologies.

In addition, Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, will become a member of Hyliion’s board of directors.

“Together with Hyliion, we have a unique opportunity to develop long-haul solutions that revolutionize power conveyance and support fleets in meeting their efficiency goals, while simultaneously advancing decarbonization efforts,” said Wallace. 

“Dana’s wealth of knowledge and extensive strategic experience in the commercial-vehicle market creates a dynamic combination for our Class 8 hybrid platform,” said Thomas Healy, CEO of Hyliion. “We are excited to be joining forces to offer a go-to-market solution for fleets seeking e-propulsion technologies available today in the Class 8 segment.”

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Mitsubishi Fuso President and CEO Justin Palmer
Fuso on electric trucks: Do you believe us now?
Mar 07, 2019
UPS Carlton Rose
UPS’s Rose says electric fleets could change the world. But he won’t predict it.
Mar 06, 2019
NACFE
The 'return-to-base' strategy for charging electric trucks
Mar 04, 2019
hydrogen suppliers group
Group to develop, test hydrogen fueling hardware for HD vehicles
Feb 27, 2019