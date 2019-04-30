Fueling the city of Oakland fleet with city waste

Neste and Oakland, CA have joined forces so that waste feedstock from the city is now being converted to Neste MY Renewable Diesel and fuels the city's fleet.

The city, Neste, fuel distributor Western States Oil and local collectors for used cooking oil joined forces to gather waste cooking oils from restaurants and other businesses in the Oakland metropolitan area and convert it to fuel the city’s fleet. By making waste more valuable and supporting jobs that collect and treat it, this concept helps the local economy in the city while the cleaner-burning Neste MY Renewable Diesel improves the lives of its residents by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the city’s fleet.

“Oakland is a proud leader in protecting our environment and practicing the highest levels of sustainability,” said Mayor Libby Schaaf. “This bold move will give our residents cleaner air, and it takes us one important step forward in our work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

"We are excited to partner with the city of Oakland to make 'from city waste to city fuel' a reality and do our part to improve the lives of the people in the city,” said Jeremy Baines, vice president of sales, Neste US Inc. “Oakland's choice for a more sustainable diesel fuel and their support for making local waste part of their energy solution sets an example for the Bay Area, for all of California and beyond.”

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a low-carbon fuel produced from 100 percent renewable and sustainable raw materials, primarily wastes and residues. It cuts engine-out emissions of nitrogen oxides by 9%, those of carbon monoxide by 24% and fine particulates by 33%, all while enhancing fleet performance. The concept by the city of Oakland and Neste saves greenhouse gas emissions by 74% compared to conventional, fossil diesel.

“Switching from petroleum diesel to renewable diesel automatically converts the City’s oldest and dirtiest polluting vehicles into alternative fuel vehicles - overnight and with no additional costs,” said Jason Mitchell, Oakland public works director.