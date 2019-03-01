Group to develop, test hydrogen fueling hardware for HD vehicles

Hydrogen suppliers and fuel cell electric vehicle automakers Air Liquide, Hyundai, NEL, Nikola Motor, Shell and Toyota recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for hydrogen fueling components to test state-of-the-art heavy-duty hydrogen fueling hardware to assist in standardization and speed to market for fuel cell electric trucks.

This cross-industry group of both vehicle and infrastructure companies signed the MOU with the purpose to test pre-commercial 70MPa hydrogen heavy-duty vehicle high flow (H70HF) fueling hardware for future Class 8 (40-ton) trucks. The industry group has created specifications for the fueling nozzle, vehicle receptacle, dispenser hose, and breakaway device components for this HD application for the purpose of developing Request for Proposals to suppliers.

This industry group is requesting notification of suppliers’ intent to participate in a pre-commercial development and test program designed specifically for this fueling hardware. The fueling hardware samples will undergo performance tests in accordance with the appropriate SAE/ISO/CSA industry standards along with additional aspects for this emerging market.

"Heavy duty fuel cell trucks offer the same range as their conventional diesel counterparts and fueling hardware is being developed to fill in 10 minutes,” said Jesse Schneider, executive vice-president, Nikola Motor, Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Technologies. “Key members of the industry have joined forces to evaluate H-D fueling hardware to make this a reality. The goal is to enable interoperability so that any H-D FCEVs can fuel at our hydrogen stations and we can fill at any of theirs, just like diesel today. This is a big first step."

Jørn Rosenlund, senior vice-president of Nel Hydrogen Fueling, added: “Hydrogen as fuel for the heavy-duty transport sector is showing great promise and traction, and we are now in the process of developing the next generation, high capacity stations for this segment. In order to enable commercial success for this segment, standardization of fueling hardware is a key.”