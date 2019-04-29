Lion announces first two fleets to receive Class 8 electric urban truck

Lion Electric Co. announced the first two U.S. companies that will get the keys to the new Lion8 heavy-duty truck.

Nate Baguio, vice president of sales, said Lion will deliver the vehicles to Constar Supply and C&S Wholesale Grocers in the fall.

Speaking at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, CA., he said a variety of financial incentive programs are helping to offset the higher “upfront capital cost of the vehicle.”

Lion already has 200 electric school buses running in North America, and first announced plans for the Lion8 earlier this year. It is aimed at urban use and has a mileage range of up to 250 miles on a single charge.

Baguio added CNS is planning a pilot program to include a refrigerated box truck on the electric platform that will be powered by solar panels.

Also attending ACT was Lion founder and CEO Mark Bedard, who stressed the Lion8 was built to be 100% electric. He added each component is optimized “to enhance the electric experience."