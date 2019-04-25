Meritor readies improved e-axle, wins contract with California ports

LONG BEACH, CA. Meritor Inc. will begin delivering an improved electric axle to customers this summer.

The third-generation 14Xe all-electric axle will offer smoother shifting and handling, while also offering more power, said T.J. Reed, vice president, front drivetrain and electrification.

During a press conference at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, Meritor also said it will supply all-electric drivetrain systems for 38 terminal tractors for use at the California ports in Long Beach and Oakland. The tractors uses Meritor axles and brakes, which work in tandem with the electric powertrain developed by TransPower.

“This is one of the largest contracts ever awarded for battery electric terminal tractors and it further validates Meritor’s position as a leader in electric drivetrains as we work toward the commercialization of battery-electric vehicles,” said Reed.

The companies were awarded the $17.1 million contract with SSA Marine through the Zero and Near Zero Emission Freight Facility (ZANZEFF) program created by the California Air Resources Board.

Deliveries of the vehicles are scheduled to begin later this year through October 2020. They can haul up to 130,000 pounds of cargo.

These announcements come one year after Meritor used the 2018 ACT Expo to launch Blue Horizon, a new technology brand representing the company’s emerging platform of advanced technologies centered on electric drivetrain, efficiency and connectivity systems.

Chris Villavarayan (pictured above), president of global truck, said Meritor has more than 20 ongoing electric programs in every major region of the world.

Meritor's products were on display throughout ACT Expo, including on electric-powered and natural gas vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, Daimler and Kalmar.

In addition, Meritor developed an exclusive suspension for the Nikola Two electric Class 8 tractor unveiled last week. It was also shown at ACT.