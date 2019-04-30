Mitsubishi Fuso debuts CNG concept truck

Mitsubishi Fuso debuted the FE CNG concept truck during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, CA.

The vehicle, based on the Fuso FE Gas truck unveiled earlier this year, was developed with Agility Fuel Solutions and has an estimated driving range of 190 miles. The vehicle is ideal for urban routes, company officials said.

“Using Agility’s experience in [compressed natural gas] will benefit our customers by enabling a reliable, integrated CNG-powered solution for our existing FUSO FE GAS truck models,” said Jasmin Kluge, project manager for alternative fuels project for Fuso.

Company officials said they installed a familiar fuel gauge instead of a pressure valve more commonly used with CNG-powered trucks. Further tests are underway to determine the next steps for this product, including a possible CNG aftermarket solution from Agility by 2020.

There are currently an estimated 160,000 CNG trucks and 1,600 CNG fueling station in the United States.