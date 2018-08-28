Menu
Nikola File photo
Nikola showed its prototype known as the Nikola One in December 2016.
Running Green

Nikola to unveil hydrogen electric truck in April

Nikola Motor Co. announced it will unveil its pre-production hydrogen electric truck in April.

The company said during the April 16-18 event in Phoenix dubbed “Nikola World,” it will also show a 2.3 megawatt hydrogen station and the Nikola NZT 4X4 vehicle.

Nikola CEO Trevor Milton said the event will feature the “unveiling of the most advanced production semi-truck the world has ever seen.”

The production-ready, zero emission semi-truck has a range of over 1,000 miles, and offers lower operating costs per mile “than any other diesel ever built,” Milton said.

The company said April 16-17 are devoted to invite-only Nikola reservation holders, suppliers, media, and investors, while April 18 will be reserved for the public.

Nikola said it has received nearly $11 billion in pre-order reservations, and by 2028, it will have more than 700 hydrogen stations across the United States and Canada.
 

