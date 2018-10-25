ROUSH CleanTech introduces near-zero emissions propane vehicles

WHAT:

Alternative-fuel vehicle technology company ROUSH CleanTech is hosting a 2018 California Roadshow to demonstrate its near-zero emissions propane vehicles available to California fleets.

Attendees will learn about:

Renewable propane, a non-fossil fuel that is produced from 100-percent renewable raw materials, such as waste, residue and sustainably produced vegetable oils.

ROUSH CleanTech’s 0.02g ultra-low NOx propane autogas engine.

Available funding opportunities in California to purchase near-zero emissions vehicles.

WHEN:

Tuesday, November 6, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., The Citizen Hotel, Metropolitan Terrace, 7th floor, 926 J Street, Sacramento, California.

Wednesday, November 7, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Radisson Hotel Fresno Conference Center, Sierra Grand Ballroom, Second Floor, 1055 Van Ness Avenue, Fresno, California.

Thursday, November 8, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Beverly Hills Marriott, Del Rey Ballroom, Second Floor, Los Angeles, California.

The three events will include informational sessions about the state of the propane autogas industry and availability of near-zero emissions propane vehicles. A Ride & Drive will conclude each event. Onsite propane autogas vehicles will include a rollback wrecker truck, stake bed truck, van body truck, dump truck and Blue Bird Vision Propane school bus.