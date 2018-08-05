Toyota unveils second-generation Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell truck

Toyota has unveiled “Beta,” the second iteration of its hydrogen fuel cell electric Class 8 truck.

The company showed the Kenworth T680 prototype during an event at the Center for Automotive Research (CAR) in Michigan.

Related: How EVs, fuel cells are gaining more ‘alternative’ trucking attention

The new truck has an estimated range of more than 300 miles, about 100 miles more than the first model. It also offers enhanced maneuverability with the addition of a sleeper cab and a fuel cabinet combination that further increases cab space without increasing wheelbase, Toyota said in a statement.

The first-generation “Alpha” truck has already logged nearly 10,000 miles of testing and real-world work at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. “Beta” is expected to begin its real-world operations this fall at the ports.

“By evaluating the first truck in our test facilities and on the actual roads in the [Los Angeles] area, we made a list of improvements for the Beta truck build process and performance enhancements," said Andrew Lund, chief engineer for the project. "We needed to move beyond a proof of concept, which the first truck accomplished, to something that is not only better than the original but is also more commercially viable."