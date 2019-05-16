Verizon to go carbon neutral by 2035

Verizon is strengthening its commitment to sustainability today, stating the company aims to go carbon neutral by 2035 in its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. This is to be achieved through a combination of reducing those emissions directly, migrating energy procurement in favor of renewable and clean energy and through the purchase of carbon offsets.

This announcement underscores how the private sector can mobilize its business and resources further to build a more sustainable planet. Earlier this year, Verizon, the largest wireless communications provider in the U.S., also launched a $1B green bond, which was the first ever issued by a U.S. telecommunications company.

“Sustainability and social responsibility are part of Verizon’s DNA,” said James Gowen, chief sustainability officer and vice president of supply chain operations at Verizon. “As an emerging leader in sustainability, Verizon understands its responsibility to continuously evolve and innovate to meet new challenges and expectations.”

Overview of Verizon’s sustainability efforts and commitments