Volvo LIGHTS at ACT Photo: Volvo
VTNA President Peter Voorhoeve (left) with Dwight Robinson of SCAQMD and Hector De La Torre of CARB.
Running Green

Volvo LIGHTS project receives $44 million check at ACT

The California Air Resources Board has presented a $44.8 million check to the South Coast Air Quality Management District to help finance ongoing projects as part of the Volvo LIGHTS program. 

The aim of the LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) project is to demonstrate the ability of battery electric vehicles to improve freight and warehouse efficiencies, reduce emissions and improve air quality. 

A formal ceremony was held at Volvo Trucks North America’s exhibit hall booth during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, CA.

VTNA President Peter Voorhoeve said the program will bring an “end-to-end green solution to California,” and eventually the entire world.

Later this year, Volvo will begin using its all-electric VNR regional-haul tractor in demonstrations in California. The company said real-world sales are planned to begin in 2020. 

There are 16 total partners involved in the LIGHTS project. 

The program shows the “benefits of working with an interconnected team of fleets, private electric infrastructure companies, governmental agencies and other stakeholders to help achieve valuable real-life insights to introduce and scale fully electric transport solutions on a broad basis,” said Voorhoeve.

 

