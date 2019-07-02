America’s 10 safest states for fleet drivers

To celebrate National Safety Month, the nation’s top ten safest states for fleet drivers have been revealed. Azuga, a provider of connected vehicle and fleet technologies, ranked the safest states by using six months of Driver Score data, which is used to help fleet-based businesses monitor and improve driver behavior.

According to Azuga, the company’s data science team studied 3.6 million driver behavior datasets from its GPS fleet tracking devices from January 1 to May 31, 2019 across the United States to determine the safest states in America. This data was then converted into Driver Scores out of 100, seen next to each state, using a weighted average of speed limit violations, speeding, sudden acceleration, hard braking, idling, seat belt usage and other driving behaviors for 51,134 drivers.

“Drivers are a fleet-based business’ biggest asset, which is why ensuring driver safety needs to be a top priority for all fleet owners and managers,” said Ananth Rani, CEO and co-founder of Azuga. “We believe that by equipping our customers nationwide with tools like Driver Scores and Driver Rewards to promote a safe driving culture, drivers will have a positive impact, not only on the bottom line, but on keeping the roads safe in the communities where these drivers live and work."

And the top ten safest states for fleet drivers are…