Menu
Safety

America’s 10 safest states for fleet drivers

070119 Washington Skamania-Forest-Byways-Box_featured.jpg
Start Slideshow

To celebrate National Safety Month, the nation’s top ten safest states for fleet drivers have been revealed. Azuga, a provider of connected vehicle and fleet technologies, ranked the safest states by using six months of Driver Score data, which is used to help fleet-based businesses monitor and improve driver behavior.

According to Azuga, the company’s data science team studied 3.6 million driver behavior datasets from its GPS fleet tracking devices from January 1 to May 31, 2019 across the United States to determine the safest states in America. This data was then converted into Driver Scores out of 100, seen next to each state, using a weighted average of speed limit violations, speeding, sudden acceleration, hard braking, idling, seat belt usage and other driving behaviors for 51,134 drivers.

“Drivers are a fleet-based business’ biggest asset, which is why ensuring driver safety needs to be a top priority for all fleet owners and managers,” said Ananth Rani, CEO and co-founder of Azuga. “We believe that by equipping our customers nationwide with tools like Driver Scores and Driver Rewards to promote a safe driving culture, drivers will have a positive impact, not only on the bottom line, but on keeping the roads safe in the communities where these drivers live and work."

And the top ten safest states for fleet drivers are…

Start Slideshow
TAGS: News Fleet Management Driver Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Brake Safety Week
CVSA focusing on hoses, tubing during 2019 Brake Safety Week
Jun 27, 2019
Avoid tickets during CVSA39s upcoming Operation Safe Driver Week Oct 1522 2017 Photo Aaron Marsh Fleet Owner
Take time to reinforce your safe driving policies
Jun 25, 2019
062119-ryder-fleet-clean.png
Is your fleet giving a good first impression?
Jun 21, 2019
Accident
After the crash: What transportation professionals should do to limit liability
Jun 21, 2019