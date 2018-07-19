Ford issues recall for recently built F-53 stripped chassis vehicles

Ford Motor Co. is issuing a safety recall for certain 2018 Ford stripped chassis incomplete vehicles due to front-wheel studs that were not heat-treated properly. The affected vehicles were built at Ford's Detroit Chassis Plant from June 13-22.

It's not a large number of vehicles; the recall affects approximately 162 F-53s with 22.5-in. wheels and 22,000-, 24,000-, or 26,000-lb. gross vehicle weight ratings, the automaker said.

Ford added it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the problem.

F-53 stripped chassis vehicles are built/ upfit with a variety of different bodies for a range of functions. They're often the base chassis for Class A motorhomes, which are the largest recreational vehicles. Ford has a dominant position in that particular market in the U.S., with nearly 68% share of Class A motorhomes in 2016.

Photo: Ford Winnebago Vista built on Ford F-53 chassis

The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S21. Affected upfitters and dealers will be notified by mail and instructed to inspect, remove, and replace the front-wheel hub studs as required, Ford said.