Menu
Ford F-53 stripped chassis Image: Ford
Ford F-53 stripped chassis
Safety

Ford issues recall for recently built F-53 stripped chassis vehicles

Ford Motor Co. is issuing a safety recall for certain 2018 Ford stripped chassis incomplete vehicles due to front-wheel studs that were not heat-treated properly. The affected vehicles were built at Ford's Detroit Chassis Plant from June 13-22.

It's not a large number of vehicles; the recall affects approximately 162 F-53s with 22.5-in. wheels and 22,000-, 24,000-, or 26,000-lb. gross vehicle weight ratings, the automaker said.

Ford added it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the problem.

F-53 stripped chassis vehicles are built/ upfit with a variety of different bodies for a range of functions. They're often the base chassis for Class A motorhomes, which are the largest recreational vehicles. Ford has a dominant position in that particular market in the U.S., with nearly 68% share of Class A motorhomes in 2016.

Photo: Ford

Winnebago Vista built on Ford F-53 chassis

The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S21. Affected upfitters and dealers will be notified by mail and instructed to inspect, remove, and replace the front-wheel hub studs as required, Ford said.

 

TAGS: Equipment HD Pickup & Van News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Kenworth T680 with a 76in sleeper
Bendix air disc brakes made standard on top Kenworth model
Jul 16, 2018
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates net economic benefits of more than 300 million annually from the mandate Photo Bendix
Bendix offers support and tech for Safe Driver Week
Jul 11, 2018
In-cab video
In-cab video: A closer look at the market
Jul 06, 2018
Coaches Denny Kalista and Brad Aimone
Drivers, coaches both face learning curves with in-cab video systems
Jul 03, 2018