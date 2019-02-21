Menu
2017 Honda Ridgeline
Safety

Honda recalls 2017-19 Ridgeline pickups over possible fuel leak

Honda issued a recall of model year 2017-19 Ridgeline pickup trucks sold in the United States over a potential fuel leak. The OEM said the recall affects nearly 107,000 trucks.

The problem is that a crack could develop in the fuel pump's fuel feed port, according to Honda. If car wash detergents containing sulfuric acid drain from the truck bed and seep into the fuel feed port and aren't fully rinsed off, the seepage can crack the port and cause a pressurized fuel leak, which would increase risk of a fire and igniting the vehicle.

Honda said it has received no reports of fires, crashes or injuries related to the condition.

The fix: The pickups' fuel pumps will be inspected and replaced, if needed, and a fuel pump cover will be installed on all affected vehicles at no cost. 

Owners of 2017-19 Ridgelines can check if their vehicle is included in the recall at www.recalls.honda.com or by calling (888) 234-2138. Honda said it will begin mailing notices to affected vehicle owners in early March and urged owners to bring the trucks to an authorized dealer as soon as possible if notified.

 

TAGS: Trucks HD Pickup & Van News
