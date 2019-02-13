Sudden downshift to first spurs recall of 1.5M F-150 pickups

Nearly 1.5 million Ford F-150 pickups built from 2010 to 2013 are being recalled for a potential problem where the transmission suddenly shifts down into first gear, which could cause loss of control. Five related accidents have occurred, including one that may have caused "whiplash" injuries.

Ford Motor Co. issued the safety recall for certain F-150 trucks with a 6-speed automatic transmission. In a statement, Ford explained that as they're traveling, the affected trucks could experience an intermittent loss of the transmission output speed sensor signal to the powertrain control module, potentially resulting in a temporary, unintended downshift into first gear.

Depending on vehicle speed, such a sudden downshift could cause the driver to lose control and increase the risk of a crash, the company said. Ford noted it is aware of five accidents caused by the transmission error, including one report of "whiplash" potentially related to this condition.

This action affects about 1.48 million vehicles in North America, including approximately 1.26 million in the U.S. and its territories and about 221,000 in Canada.

Affected 2011-13 F-150 vehicles were built at the Dearborn Assembly Plant between April 28, 2010 and Oct. 28, 2013 and at the Kansas City Assembly Plant between May 18, 2010 and Nov. 18, 2013.

Dealers will update the powertrain control module software in affected vehicles. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S07.