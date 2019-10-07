WABCO to provide Altec with active collision mitigation

WABCO says it will provide its advanced emergency braking system to Altec, a provider of products and services to the electric utility and other markets, for use with its medium-duty trucks.

The OnGuardACTIVE radar-based active safety system from WABCO offers collision mitigation and adaptive cruise control (ACC). Altec is among the first truck equipment manufacturers to offer medium-duty vocational trucks equipped with OnGuardACTIVE in the United States, according to the CV technology supplier.

The two companies collaborated on integration of the system to create customized front bumper designs, like those incorporating a recovery winch, which are a common requirement for Altec’s customers. These installations comply with WABCO’s factory performance criteria and calibration, adding “significant” value for customers.

By providing audible, visual and haptic warnings, OnGuardACTIVE detects moving, stopped or stationary vehicles ahead, and measures the vehicle’s position in relation to others to warn and alert the driver of a potential rear-end collision. When necessary, the system will apply the brakes to help avoid or mitigate a collision.

“This agreement with Altec is another major milestone for WABCO, bringing active braking to a truck equipment manufacturer in the medium-duty market,” said Jon Morrison, WABCO president for the Americas. “OnGuardACTIVE is well-established in the heavy-duty truck market. We’re excited to help provide that same technology on vocational trucks, where it will help improve safety and reduce downtime.”

WABCO has worked to develop ADAS technology since introducing forward safety with OnGuard in 2008. OnGuardACTIVE, with more than 500,000 units sold globally, primarily for the heavy-duty truck market, has helped reduce rear-end collisions in HD trucks equipped with the technology by as much as 87%, WABCO claimed.

The technology also has improved accident-related uptime by 19%, according to WABCO.

“Active braking, which is central to OnGuardACTIVE, is one of the core competencies of vehicle dynamic control,” Morrison said. “Bringing active braking to the medium-duty truck market is another vital step in our ongoing strategy to enable the commercial vehicle industry’s vision of autonomous driving.”