Zonar announces winners of All Star Award program

Zonar has announced the four Gold winners of its inaugural All Star Award program.

The Seattle-based provider of electronic logging devices and fleet management technology said the program was established to celebrate exemplary and unique programs and projects from customers that led to increased safety and compliance, as well as financial savings and overall efficiencies.

Gold All Star winners are:

North Port Solid Waste Division leveraged Zonar solutions to save fuel and overall costs while improving employee morale. It also enhanced its service and accountability regarding pickups and validity of speeding events to the city’s over 70,000 residents.

First Student of Western New York raised its pre-trip inspection compliance rate to 94% on its over 1,000 bus fleet, by using Zonar solutions. Its efforts ensure no students are left unattended on buses and a great reduction of speeding events overall.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools easily integrated the data it receives from Zonar devices into its GIS systems, leading to improved bus stop times and increased parent confidence and peace of mind.

Shelby Eastern Schools gained more than $40,000 in savings in one school year by harnessing its raw fleet data into actionable insights for better routing and equipment purchases using Zonar technology.

"Capturing the value from technology – whether measured in improved safety, organization performance or happier clients and customers – helps leading transportation organizations meet any challenge that comes down the road," said Ian McKerlich, president and CEO of Zonar. "We applaud our customers who are leading the way in applying transportation technology to improve their results and their competitive position in their respective industries."

The winners were determined by a panel of industry experts including Neil Abt, editorial director at Fleet Owner, Susan Beardslee, lead analyst at ABI Research and Ryan Gray, editor-in-chief of School Transportation News.

"Our gold winners, which span across different industries, all demonstrated a willingness to approach challenges with a fearless and boundless attitude," said Gareth Wade, chief revenue officer at Zonar. "Not only did they enhance their organizations’ safety and productivity using Zonar solutions, they also showed how the benefits they experienced helped their communities thrive."

Gold All Star winners will be invited to attend Zonar’s User Group meeting at its headquarters, with flight and accommodations included in an all-expense trip to Seattle.

Organizations nominated programs or projects that resulted in a positive outcome across categories including efficiency, cost savings, safety, compliance and green initiative.

Zonar’s Silver All Stars Winners are:

Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District

Dee Bus Service, Inc.

Houston Independent School District

Seman Tov Inc.

CS&P Technologies

National Flatbed, LLC

Occupational Training Center - Recycling Department

B & G Trucking

The Bronze Winners are: