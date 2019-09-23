Azuga launches SafetyCam

Azuga, a provider of connected vehicle and fleet technologies, has launched Azuga SafetyCam. Its proprietary WiFi-enabled, dash-mounted monitoring solution rounds out the company’s safety portfolio designed to monitor and improve driver behavior, reduce risk, and lower costs related to driving incidents.

SafetyCam is designed with high-definition, 1080p road-facing and driver-facing cameras that record evidence in the event of an accident, offering immediate proof of an accident’s cause and who is at fault during the insurance claims process. With SafetyCam, fleet-based businesses can rest assured knowing that they have the technology needed for liability protection that can make the difference between an insurance pay-out or a denied claim.

“According to the American Trucking Association, 70% of all accidents are not the fault of the commercial driver, yet in most cases, the company is deemed at fault,” said Ananth Rani, CEO and co-founder of Azuga. “With Azuga SafetyCam, businesses and their insurance providers benefit from having a first-hand perspective into incident specifics, which helps in identifying who is at fault, during an accident or traffic violation. With an already proven track record of reducing accident frequency and severity by 50%, we can now deliver a solution which can exonerate drivers, further reduce insurance premiums and ensure that business operations can get back to normal.”

Along with assessing accidents after they happen, SafetyCam can be used to identify and reduce unsafe driving behaviors before accidents ever occur. While it is continuously recording vehicle trips, it can automatically detect at-risk driving behaviors and will upload video before and after they occur, such as hard braking, sudden acceleration or hard cornering, by leveraging intelligence gathered from Azuga Fleet’s GPS telematics solution. Fleet managers can then review these video clips to proactively identify poor driving habits and use them as real-life examples when coaching drivers to curb bad driving behaviors.

In addition to the launch of SafetyCam, Azuga is expanding its safety platform by partnering with Driving Dynamics to launch Azuga Coach, an online video-based training tool for its customers. Azuga Coach integrates Driving Dynamics’ award-winning DrivActiv eLearning™ training suite into Azuga’s telematics platform, where drivers will be assigned targeted online training videos based on their individual driving scores.

“With the launch of Azuga SafetyCam and the debut of Azuga Coach, fleets can tap into the power of video to improve driver safety behind the wheel, which ultimately helps fleet-based businesses protect their bottom line and ensure safe operations throughout the communities in which they serve,” added Tom Erdman, executive vice president of business development and insurance telematics at Azuga.

The Azuga SafetyCam dual-facing video camera can be bundled into existing contracts free of charge or purchased without a contract for $99, plus monthly service fees.