BlackBerry Radar H2 expands tracking coverage, connectivity

ATLANTA. Blackberry, founded in 1984, chose the 2019 American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition to introduce its newest asset monitoring device.

Dubbed the BlackBerry Radar H2, the intelligent, data-driven solution was developed to help automate operations, improve utilization of trailers, containers, chassis and other remote assets and to help assure those assets are secure.

Available now, BlackBerry Radar H2 expands on the core capabilities of BlackBerry Radar-M, to provide enhanced coverage and connectivity to the latest 4G LTE cellular networks, as well as a wireless gateway that can also connect to various wireless sensors which monitor cargo, tire pressure, braking systems and weigh-in-motion devices. Additionally, when mounted on a chassis, BlackBerry Radar H2 can detect whether a container is either “on” or “off” with no additional wires or external sensors.

According to the company, BlackBerry Radar H2 collects up to 100 times more data than conventional GPS-based track and trace solutions and provides this information in near real-time through an intuitive online dashboard. Its high-capacity, built-in lithium thionyl chloride battery provides three times the energy density of other industry deployed power sources and operates in extreme temperatures from -40°C to +85°C (-40 to +185°F). No installation training is needed, and devices begin tracking without calibration.

“For the intermodal and trucking industries, timely and accurate information on asset location, performance, and utilization improvement has never been more important,” said Christopher Plaat, SVP and GM, BlackBerry Radar, BlackBerry. “BlackBerry Radar H2 will deliver what our solution has long been known for – data you can trust, ten-minute installation, long-lasting battery life, low maintenance and the scalability that fleet owners need as business needs change.”