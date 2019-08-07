Cargo Chief C4 2.0 beefs up trucking lane intelligence for freight brokers

Cargo Chief has a new version of its C4 platform, which the company says improves its informative database of trucking carrier lane preferences and availability in the OTR (over-the-road) industry.

C4 2.0 enables freight brokers to select available trucking capacity based on their vetted carriers’ as well as new carriers’ lane preferences city-to-city, further detailed with frequency, service days and confirmed locations. Live capacity is paired with actionable information from carriers, ranked by best match for when and where the carrier is available to haul the next load.

“C4 2.0 emphasizes the phrase ‘How much is time worth to you?’ by reducing the number of phone calls and quickly identifying the top carriers best positioned for a load,” said Russell Jones, CEO of Cargo Chief.

Cargo Chief’s C4 2.0 database features the preferences and capacity from owner/operators as well as large carriers, providing intelligence for more than 100,000 preferred trucking lanes. C4’s route and lane intelligence database is driven by integration data from Transportation Management Systems (including Ascend TMS), API, EDI and ELD solutions, as well as surmised data from load histories. Freight brokers can calculate their approximate ROI using C4 via Cargo Chief’s ROI calculator.

“Without changing carrier behavior, C4 2.0 aggregates lane preferences, frequency, service days and the right contact information, giving any broker the valuable information to find capacity as well as build and expand their carrier base,” Jones said. “C4 technology makes any sized broker more effective and efficient.”

Cargo Chief’s data-driven C4 carrier platform enables freight brokers of any size to compete against the recent wave of well-financed digital freight brokers that are buying market share at a low or no margin, while at the same time helping them to avoid load board carriers.

“With the new features being introduced with 2.0, C4 will enable us to quickly find backhaul carriers from our trusted carrier partners. Not only does this ensure lower carrier prices and thereby increasing Gross profit margins, but also affecting our net profit by the reduction of man-hours needed to find the right carrier,” said John Andreotti, COO of Trek Freight Services.