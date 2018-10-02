Coretex and McLeod team up to create confidence in foodservice shipments

BIRMINGHAM, AL. Coretex, a compliance and fleet management solutions company, announced advancements to an existing integration between McLeod Software’s LoadMaster and its Coretex platform to ensure confidence in the safety of reefer shipments.

The announcement came at the 2018 McLeod Software User Conference held here in Birmingham.

The recent FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) is transforming the nation’s food safety system by shifting the focus from responding to foodborne illness to preventing it. FMSA has a major influence on every aspect of the cold chain. A receiver must, by law, reject a load if they are not confident that the delivery has been kept within defined temperature parameters.

“Refrigerated transportation is a big part of our customers’ business and being able to control the behavior of the reefer remotely and ensure their loads stay within defined temperature bands is very exciting,” said Robert Brothers, manager of product development for McLeod Software. “With the cost of lost or rejected loads only to increase, having the ability to remotely intervene without leaving LoadMaster is critical.”

McLeod’s LoadMaster is a fully integrated trucking dispatch operations management system and a complete accounting software solution designed for transportation businesses. It is used by more than 650 truckload carriers in the U.S. Coretex’s platform is a unified solution for reefer, dry van and in-cab that supports key assets of a refrigeration carrier including two-way remote command and control capabilities, real-time asset tracking and utilization, temperature monitoring and alerts, and a driver in-cab console.

"We just introduced a new customer to McLeod who has has been a customer of ours on the refrigeration side for many years," Craig Marris, executive vice president of mixed fleets at Coretex, told Fleet Owner. "We recommended them to look into McLeod because of our integration technology with in-cab, workflow as well as ELD. What they've got now is one platform with refrigerator monitoring in their 200 to 300 trailers and in-cab — which is ELD-compliant — integrated into McLeod and also using electronic forms. So they're getting rid of the paper."

“The combination of our existing integration and the new, live two-way portal unlocks significant business value for McLeod customers,” Marris said. “Users can remotely turn a reefer on or off, as well as monitor trailer location, trip information, temperature readings, engine operating hours, and alarms without leaving LoadMaster.”

Coretex is providing demonstrations of its mixed fleet capabilities including its advanced ELD solution for fleet owners positioned to migrate from AOBR and new camera offerings in the Technology & Services Exhibition at the McLeod Software User Conference.