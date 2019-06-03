It’s crunch time. At the end of this year, the grace period for AOBRDs will be over and electronic logging devices (ELDs) become mandatory. For many drivers and carriers, the race is on to research ELD options and make a choice.

However, picking an ELD provider is not an easy decision. There are many options out there and quality varies. Take this example — an ELD manufacturer that offered zero monthly fees recently closed down , forcing customers to find another solution before the compliance deadline.

But which ELD vendor is best? We put together these tips to help you out.

Check first that the ELD is self-certified

Before you start, check that the ELDs you are considering are on the FMCSA’s list of registered ELDs . This is a critical step, as ELDs must be self-certified and registered according to the requirements of the ELD rule . What does ELD self-certification mean? Read this post for further explanation .

Don’t skip this step, as responsibility is on the carrier to verify the registration. The FMCSA states : “The motor carrier is responsible for checking that their device is registered.”

To look up a solution, just type a name into the search bar. If the solution is registered, it will be listed, showing the device name, model number, software version and contact information for the provider.

Look at company details when weighing ELD options

When you choose an ELD, you’re also choosing a business partner. Therefore, evaluating the ELD manufacturer or provider is just as important as reading the technical specs.

Here are 8 things to look at when choosing an ELD provider:

Years in business Company structure Number of customers and customer references Number of employees and engineers Worldwide ranking Commitment to research and development Solution partners Security policies

For advice on what features you should look for in an ELD, please read this white paper: Choosing an ELD solution: What to ask

If you already have an ELD, but are thinking of switching, read this advice .

Conclusion

Don’t just settle for any ELD provider. Look at vendor experience and reputation to make sure the ELD is the right fit for your fleet. Picking a reliable and reputable brand means that your company will have support as it grows or your needs change over time.

