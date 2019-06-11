An electric look at the 2019 Movin'On Summit

MONTREAL. The 2019 Movin'On Summit for sustainable mobility was nothing short of eye-opening with the possibilities of the transportation industry. From Michelin's unveiling of the airless tire in partnership with General Motors to a 3-D printed car, innovations were at every turn. Deep discussions on optimizing good transportation and traffic to cities among others filled the "cabin bubbles" while professional dancers embodied the understanding of strength, interconnection, and resilience toward the Earth's ecosystem.

During the closing ceremonies of the summit, CEO and president of Michelin, Florent Menegaux, was joined by UN Special Envoy for the 2019 Climate Summit Luis Alfonso de Alba. They agreed on the urgency of action, and that the time for speeches was over.

“We need a plan that identifies specific actions, as well as the partners with which those actions can be achieved,” said de Alba.

This gallery highlights those plans and partners featured at this year's Movin'On Summit.