Fleet Complete and Toyota team up to drive fleet insights

Fleet Complete and Toyota team up to drive fleet insightsLeveraging big data, powered by Toyota Connected Data Services, Fleet Complete’s CONNVEX platform enables its fleet-owning customers to improve driver and vehicle safety, as well as reduce total cost of ownership and fleet downtime through real-time visibility of GPS, fuel level, odometer readings and tire pressure.

The program includes easy activation of Fleet Complete software in all eligible connected Toyota vehicles without the need for hardware compatibility or device installation. These innovative capabilities will enable both granular and more panoramic insights into mobile resource management, including the ability to observe driver behavior events and safety notifications.

“Toyota is a long-standing global automotive leader with an innovative vision for the future of connected mobility,” said Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. “We are excited to collaborate with them on this new program. It will be a joint effort in discovering the next generation of connected car capabilities for businesses of any size and propel our overarching goal of 'Helping Fleets Thrive'.”