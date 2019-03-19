Fortune Transportation deploys Trimble Video Intelligence in its fleet

Fortune Transportation, a Minnesota-based refrigerated carrier, is deploying the Trimble Video Intelligence solution in its 135 trucks. The Video Intelligence solution is designed specifically for the commercial transportation industry, with forward, side and rear-facing cameras to provide fleets with a 360-degree view of their vehicles.

A Trimble customer since 2017, Fortune found itself experiencing challenges with its existing video solution.

“Our previous video solution would capture videos at four frames per second, which made them difficult to interpret when captured on a truck moving down the road at highway speeds,” said Kent Kelly, general manager for Fortune Transportation. “Trimble Video Intelligence has hit the sweet spot with 12 frames per second, giving us a manageable video file size and a clear perspective that provides the context to potentially exonerate a driver in the event of an accident.”

Trimble’s Video Intelligence gathers videos triggered by company-controlled settings, including sudden acceleration or hard braking. This helps fleets cut down on non-event videos to streamline the review process and focus only on videos, drivers and driver behaviors that require immediate attention.

By adding Trimble Video Intelligence’s forward and side-facing cameras to its fleet, Fortune is building on its existing set of Trimble fleet mobility solutions, which leverage the Android operating system and LTE connectivity for increased driver and vehicle safety, efficiency and performance.

“Pairing Video Intelligence with our other Trimble products allows us to get the best of both platforms,” said Kelly. “We can now integrate Trimble’s rich driver and vehicle data with video to better identify fleet-wide trends, helping us enhance coaching opportunities and increase safety across our entire driver base.”