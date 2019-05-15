Menu
051519 Hub_Group_launch_007.JPG Photo: Hub Group
Technology

Hub Group launches enhanced end-to-end visibility with real-time shipment-level ETAs

Improved visibility and accuracy allow for real-time arrival data access via Connect customer portal, API or EDI feeds.

Hub Group, a leading supply chain solutions provider, announces enhanced end-to-end visibility – an innovation that will deliver real-time, dynamic, shipment-level ETAs. 

The company leverages its fully GPS-equipped container fleet, railroad data and a combination of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to provide industry-leading accuracy. Machine learning allows Hub Group to constantly analyze the transit of freight, considering more than 10 million data points to provide continuous, real-time arrival updates. Hub Group gives customers dynamic, end-to-end visibility into their shipments, arming them with more data about specific routes, and allowing for better and more accurate planning. 

“As the supply chain grows increasingly complex, our customers need accuracy and visibility at every step,” said David Yeager, CEO, Hub Group. “We’re combining our nearly 50 years of supply chain solutions experience with emerging technology to raise the stakes on what a sophisticated supply chain should look like, delivering the real time, trusted ETA data essential for our customers’ success.” 

As the industry’s first fully GPS-enabled fleet, Hub Group’s extensive data capture and use of IoT technology allows for a more in-depth look at dynamic ETAs and estimated time to ground (ETG) through the lens of historical and real-time data. Inputs are, continually updated based on transit events, truck speed, traffic and weather conditions, as well as other variables. This real-time information is delivered in the manner that works best for the customer, whether via API, EDI feeds or Hub Group’s customer portal, Hub Connect.

“It is imperative to us that our innovations in technology align directly with what will drive real impact for our customers’ businesses,” said Vava Dimond, chief information officer at Hub Group. “End-to-end visibility provides our customers with a new level of insight and drive greater efficiency by allowing them to plan with the greatest accuracy possible, which will ultimately enable smarter business decisions.”

TAGS: News Fleet Management Trucks
