With today’s technology, there’s no excuse for being out of touch with a vocational truck fleet. The performance of vehicles and drivers is a vital factor in the health of a company from both a cost-control and customer satisfaction perspective. The operating cost of a work truck can far outweigh the acquisition cost based on maintenance, repairs, fuel economy, and more. Knowing where vehicles are in relation to customers’ needs is vital. Customers are coming to expect the same level of notifications that delivery and ride-share services are able to provide – if Uber can give constant updates on where a car is, why can’t a landscaping or appliance repair company do the same thing? Fleet telematics is the tool that connects trucks to the Internet of Things to harness the power of information.

