ITI, Netradyne launch automated training program

Instructional Technologies Inc. (ITI), providers of training solutions for the transportation industry, and Netradyne, an artificial intelligence (AI) technology company focusing on driver and fleet safety, has launched the first automated training system in the transportation industry with GetGo Transportation, a for-hire fleet located in Toledo, Ohio. The system uses driver trends based on non-urgent alerts generated by Netradyne’s Driveri safety program, which are then translated into course assignments by ITI’s Sentix Pro LMS system.

“Like most smaller fleets, our training resources are lean,” said Rob Wayne, GetGo’s director of safety and recruiting. “Valuing our drivers means respecting their time and abilities. Combining these two systems lets us be incredibly targeted in our training. We don’t blanket drivers with a one-size-fits-none training approach. Driveri and ITI’s ProTREAD training let us help each driver as individuals to improve their specific skills.”

The system currently pulls 19 different measurable factors from the Driveri system, including following distance, hard-braking, overspeed percentage, traffic light violations, U-turns, high-G maneuvers and more. Clients are able to set thresholds during timeframes that can trigger assignments.

“The computer vision and AI of the Netradyne system are astonishing,” said Dr. Jim Voorhees, CEO of ITI. “They automatically generate data about driver behavior for every second the driver is on the road, not just when there’s a big jolt or a near-rollover. Those deep trends give us more to work with in terms of assigning more relevant courses. Plus, with measurable events, clients can demonstrate the effectiveness of the training.”

ITI is known for its highly effective mastery learning training strategy, an instructional method by which the student must 'master' each subject before moving to the next subject. The online strategy is proven to improve employee safety behaviors and provide defensible proof that students have mastered a topic.

“ITI’s extensive training catalog created an opportunity to our customers to provide individual best practices training,” said Adam Kahn, VP fleet business of Netradyne. “The flexibility of the system enables fleets the opportunity to create a program that is right for their drivers and for their fleet goals.”

With ITI, fleets have the flexibility to use off-the-shelf PRO-TREAD lessons, engage ITI’s PRO-SERVICE team to develop customized content, assign, schedule and track training via the Sentix LMS, and use ITI's secure hosting services for their own content.

“The system can be as simple or complex as the client wants,” said Aaron Purvis, CTO of ITI. “We’re also able to make assignments based on the bottom 10% in any particular category, for example. And we can limit and prioritize triggers, so a driver isn’t flooded with assignments. The open API allows us to create new types of assignment triggers, so other telematics and camera providers can provide this kind of closed-loop training as well.”