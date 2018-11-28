J.B. Hunt and project44 collaborate to deliver less-than-truckload and truckload visibility

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a supply chain solutions provider in North America, will launch a technology collaboration with project44 (p44). The company aims to provide customers with real-time, seamless access to shipment information regardless of carrier, eliminating the need for multiple carrier data integrations.

“The challenges our customers are facing today require greater visibility into their transportation network,” said Shelley Simpson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of J.B. Hunt. “By integrating project44 technology within J.B. Hunt 360, customers can view and manage multi-carrier freight from a single platform, helping them streamline operations and meet their supply chain goals.”

J.B. Hunt 360 provides businesses and carriers with the opportunity to engage in a marketplace for freight matching, gain visibility into their operations within the supply chain, and access features that automate day-to-day efforts. The addition of project44’s technology to J.B. Hunt 360 will further the platform’s ability to generate cost savings, increase efficiency, and improve service levels.

project44 is among the world’s leading advanced visibility platforms for shippers and third-party logistics firms. To ensure fast and frictionless onboarding for J.B Hunt’s growing customer base, project44 has prebuilt connections to thousands of global multimodal carriers and ELD/telematics devices. This one-to-many model delivers access to high-quality data in real time and provides users with deep insights.

“J.B. Hunt continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible within the transportation market by investing in innovative technologies that deliver seamless, digital service on a large scale,” said Jett McCandless, CEO and founder of project44. “Their confidence in project44 demonstrates the importance of connecting, automating, and providing visibility into key transportation processes and further reinforces the tremendous opportunity that exists for organizations that digitally transform and modernize their operations.”